SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg Fire Department has gained a new recruit!
'Phoenix' will be trained as an accelerate detection canine, officials posted.
She will be used to help find any evidence of hydrocarbons such as gasoline, during a fire investigation, which investigators use to determine if a fire is arson.
