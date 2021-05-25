SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Spartanburg say it’s past time for them to see a pay increase for the job. At Monday’s city council meeting dozens of the men and women from the department showed up in solidarity for the push for a raise, and the full amount requested for the 2021-2022
During the public comment period, Kevin Moore, the owner of Delayney’s Irish Pub says Council should do the right thing and provide the pay increase because the department deserves it. He talked about the relationship his establishment has with SFD, “they’re an incredible group of gentlemen and ladies.”
Not only that, years ago his restaurant went up in flames, it was Spartanburg firefighters who came to their rescue. The downtown station is around to corner from the pub.
“And to know that these men and women are there to make sure we had very little amount of damage,” Moore said.
Fire service is considered a noble profession to some.
According to the city’s website, The Spartanburg Fire Department is responsible for providing Spartanburg’s 37,000 residents—as well as thousands of business owners and their employees—with fire suppression, prevention, and technical rescue services. Protecting an area of around 20 square miles from five fire stations, and providing support to other departments outside the city when needed, Spartanburg’s Fire Department is the only one in Spartanburg County staffed with 100 percent career firefighters.
However, we’re told most of the department is relatively young to the profession.
“61 percent is five years or less in the fire service,” said William Pesature, Vice President of the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina. “And last year alone, there was 26 percent of their department leaving.”
We were curious of the high turnover for SFD, and found it it’s because the lack of pay increase.
“The biggest reason is economics, they’re going to other departments in the areas that pay more; and they can also move up the ranks and be paid well again,” Pesature said “What doesn’t go up on a year around here? But your pay hasn’t gone up in 15 years.”
City Manager, Chris Story, briefly told FOX Carolina before an executive session the fire chief requested $630,000 budget increase to cover the pay raises. However, city leaders were looking at an alternative for $430,000.
“I think that the city council is doing the right thing giving them a raise, let’s just look into it a little bit farther and make sure that we retain our firefighter,” said Moore.
“You can’t just do it for today, you have to prepare to keep increasing salaries down the road or else you’re back in this position again,” said Pesature.
Nothing is set in stone as it relates to the city’s upcoming fiscal year budget. It should be set some time in June and take affect in July.
