SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Spartanburg Fire Department said that they rescued two puppies that were stuck in a floor vent on Monday night.
Firefighters said they responded to the home after the resident reported that two of their three week old puppies crawled into their floor vent but could not get out. The resident told firefighters that they realized the issue when the worried mama dog directed them to the vent.
Firefighters from Engine 63 were able to crawl under the home, dismantle the vent system and remove the puppies without any harm!
Both puppies were eventually reunited with their mother and did not require any medical attention.
The Spartanburg Fire Department shared the story via Facebook on Tuesday morning.
