SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association says that firefighters responded to a house fire near Farley Ave. in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post.
Firefighters say that no injuries were reported during the incident.
The home was a total loss, according to the Facebook post.
MORE NEWS: 'You can't be scared to help people': Man pulls two people from fiery wreck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.