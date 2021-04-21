Farley Ave. Fire

Spartanburg firefighters respond to a housefire near Farley Ave.(Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association / April 21, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg City Professional Firefighters Association says that firefighters responded to a house fire near Farley Ave. in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. 

Firefighters say that no injuries were reported during the incident. 

The home was a total loss, according to the Facebook post. 

