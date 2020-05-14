SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg's "Bringing Back the Burg Business Recovery Task Force" met for the first time on Wednesday, bringing local government and business leaders together to discuss where businesses stood before the coronavirus hit and what businesses' needs are now.
The task force said they discussed the results of a statewide business survey, which showed businesses' biggest challenges as lack of customer demand, ability to cover payroll, revenue and sales reduction, and employee well-being.
The task force said the data indicates that 40 percent of businesses have had to lay-off or furlough workers, but almost 90 percent of those businesses said they plan to bring back at least half of those employees within three months.
The task force said they are concentrating on these needs of small, medium, and large businesses:
- Benchmark – set measures of success, monitor progress and report accordingly
- Hospitality/Food & Beverage – devise sector-specific approaches to drive Hospitality and Accommodations Tax growth
- Resources (HR, Finance) – create shareable resources and connect businesses to financial support
- Marketing, Education & Promotion – develop a campaign to promote Spartanburg’s safe re-opening
- Back the Burg Fund – dedicated to developing criteria for, growing, and overseeing the Back the Burg Small Business Relief Fund
The task force is also encouraging people to submit their thoughts to bringingbacktheburg@spartanburgchamber.com.
The task force meets again on May 28.
