SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Vikings will face the Gaffney Indians in the Upper State Championship of the 5A SCHSL Playoffs Friday.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Spartanburg High School's football stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m.
School officials says Spartan High fans should use Lidl and Whatta Wash entrances on East Main Street for parking. Gaffney fan should use Plainview Entrance behind Home Depot. All cars will be directed to available parking areas.
