SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - 7-year-old Jerricka had a very special birthday Saturday, and one of her gifts is helping her get out and play with more kids in her neighborhood.
The ATI Foundation, founded by ATI Physical Therapy, partnered with Preston's March for Energy to give Jerricka a special, adaptive bike. The two groups were able to gift Jerricka the bike at the ATI clinic in Spartanburg West Side, allowing this girl to get out and go.
According to the foundation, Jerricka lives with bow legs along with a musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorder. She hasn't been able to ride a bike, until surgery completed last summer enabled her to get this opportunity. However, in order to roll around, she needed the adaptive bike she got Saturday.
The bike isn't just for fun with friends, however; the adaptive bike will also help Jerricka gain strength, enhanced mobility, and confidence, things the foundation says are daily challenges in her life.
Now, with a new set of wheels, Jerricka also has a new outlook on life.
