GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg and Greenville have made the list as two of the top places to live in South Carolina according to the US News and World Report.
According to the US News and World Report, Spartanburg was named the number one best place to live in South Carolina and Greenville was named number three.
Myrtle Beach is number two, Charleston is number four, and Columbia is number five on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.