SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) National Signing Day is a day most high school student-athletes look forward to.
It's the day they officially announce where they'll be taking their talents to the collegiate level- where they'll spend the next four years of their lives.
It was a day Nick Dixon didn't see.
The Spartanburg High senior passed away unexpectedly in January during surgery. Dixon played linebacker, defensive line and running back for the Spartanburg High Vikings.
Wednesday, as his teammates unveiled their new schools, Wingate University had their own announcement to make.
The official Bulldog Football Twitter account tweeted an honorary commitment announcement for Dixon. It says, "#OneDog. A Great Young Man, Will Always Be Remembered."
#OneDogA Great Young ManWill Always Be Remembered pic.twitter.com/4ZlZXCAnIJ— Wingate Football (@WingateFootball) February 6, 2019
Though he may not have been there in person, Nick Dixon was definitely at National Signing Day in spirit.
