SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg High School quarterback was injured in a shooting Friday night.
Raheim Jeter's mother posted publicly on Facebook that her son was shot in the leg after the incident on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs.
Jeter was undergoing surgery for the injury, according to his mother.
Spartanburg County deputies were on scene of the investigation around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office wouldn't comment on the active investigation.
Jeter is a quarterback for the Spartanburg Vikings. Multiple plays featuring Jeter have aired on FOX Carolina's Friday Night Blitz.
