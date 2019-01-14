Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, tragedy struck Spartanburg High School's athletic department once more, this time in the loss of one of their coaches.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed the death 58-year-old Kenneth Bryant Rose of Starline Drive in Spartanburg.
Clevenger says that Rose died shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning after a brief time in the hospital following surgery.
At this time, the coroner's office does not believe that trauma or foul play is involved.
According to Scott Farmer who is in Operations for the athletics department, Coach Rose was the head athletic trainer at Spartanburg High and had been with the school for over 25 years.
Last week, high school senior Nick Dixon passed away unexpectedly during surgery. More on Dixon can be read here.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
