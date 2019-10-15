Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night around 10:26 p.m., the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to a crash involving three vehicles in the City of Spartanburg.
According to the coroner, the accident happened on South Pine Street near Forest Street.
The coroner's office says 18-year-old Caleb Shammeh Fant of Oakhurst Avenue in Spartanburg was injured in the crash and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries around 10:54 p.m.
We reached out to Spartanburg County School District 7. Both Spartanburg High School Principal Vance Jones and Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker released statements on Fant's death.
“The Spartanburg High School community is shaken today by the tragic loss of our SHS family member, Caleb Fant. We grieve with the Fant family and are here to support them in any way we can. Caleb was a Viking through and through, and his joyful spirit will live on among us. His senior year was a time that held great promise, and we will all join his classmates in continuing to honor his memory as a member of the Class of 2020,” principal Jones said.
“Our hearts are heavy in District Seven today. Caleb was a member of the Vikings basketball program and was known and loved by the SHS community as a personable young man who was full of joy. He had many friends, and his loss is one that we all feel deeply. Coach Fred Ford shared that Caleb enjoyed being a part of the Viking basketball family, was a true gentleman, and was a ‘yes sir - no sir’ type of student-athlete. Coach Ford described Caleb’s enthusiasm for his teammates as exceptional – he was constantly smiling and encouraging others. Furthermore, Caleb was integral to the Vikings success last year and will be sorely missed in what would have been his final season this year,” Dr. Booker said.
The accident is being investigated at this time by Spartanburg Police and the coroner's office.
More news: Police: Motorcycle driver dies after crash Sunday morning in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.