SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Soil and Water Conservation District honored Spartanburg High School's Envirothon team with a unique token of recognition on Friday.
The school was presented with a sapling from the original "Survivor Tree" from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, according to Spartanburg Soil and Water.
The tree was originally meant to be cut down to collect evidence of that incident, but was saved as a monument instead. The sapling that Spartanburg High received is a direct descendent of that tree.
