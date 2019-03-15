SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Seven confirmed a student was stuck by a car while entering Spartanburg High School Friday morning.
The teen was taken to the hospital as a precaution but school district officials said the boy was not hurt and is doing okay.
No other details were immediately available.
