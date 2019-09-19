SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg's municipal court will now have a new tool in handling minor crimes committed by some homeless participants, and this new program is expected to work with a variety of area services.
The Supreme Court of South Carolina approved the Spartanburg Homeless Court Program on Thursday, allowing the city's municipal court system to better address criminal justice issues pertaining to the homeless community. The court order, signed by SC chief justice Donald W. Beatty, says a "significant need to treat and rehabilitate" qualified homeless participants in Spartanburg, and the new program will address this with the disposition of minor offenses and help with directing treatment and rehabilitative services for those in the new program.
The original request came from the Chair of the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission, and Beatty approved of the new program.
The order names current judge Erika McJimpsey as the presiding judges in the new program, and that the chief judge may name successors as appropriate. It also says that participants who fail to complete the program or voluntarily withdraw will see their charges referred back to the main Municipal Court for disposition.
Criteria for eligibility will be set forth by the Office of the Seventh Circuit Solicitor in coordination with the circuit's public defender and the municipal judge presiding over the program - in this case, McJimpsey. The solicitor will determine which minor offenses qualify for the new program. Meanwhile the judge will further work law enforcement agencies and relevant homeless service and treatment providers to address proper rehabilitative treatment for substance abuse, physical health issues, and mental health issues, among other available services.
