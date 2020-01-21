(FOX Carolina) -- On a night when we honor one of the greatest champions of civil and human rights in our nation’s history, the message was one of reflection and honesty.
“Many of the issues that Dr. King fought and died for, still exist among us today,” said Spartanburg Mayor pro tem Ruth Littlejohn.
But it was also one of optimism looking towards a brighter future as one.
“Let's fill each other with the spirit of Dr. King by knowing each other better: Here, on the streets, in this auditorium, and at long last--in our own homes,” said Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz, the opening speaker.
The evening’s keynote speaker—Dr. Gail Christopher—talked about those fundamental issues of equality and acceptance, telling the audience that the country has made long strides towards understanding diversity and honoring Dr. King’s values.
“To feel the energy, and and the love and the dedication, and the organization, and the celebration—I’d like to bring America here,” said Christopher.
But she also said today’s society, and the introduction of new mediums like social media which encourage online communication, present new challenges someone from Dr. King’s era may have never anticipated.
“I think he would recognize its potential to segregate us more dramatically than we've ever been segregated before,” she said.
She talked about laying new tracks—a groundwork to define the idea of unity—in the face of the Digital Age.
“There's always hope,” said Christopher. “Moving forward to heal America requires honesty and truth about our mistakes of the past."
She told the audience his year especially, as we remember Martin Luther King, we should strive to fulfill his ideal of a “beloved community,’ which starts with continuing to talk to each other--face to face.
“What will the world be like for my grandson, when he's not burdened with that baggage from the past?" she said.
