SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Humane Society held the first day of its annual rummage sale on Friday.
The humane society says that this year's event is largest to date with sofas, children's toys, framed art, sporting goods, dog beds, cat trees, and all sorts of antiques and collectibles all featured at the sale.
Friday's event ended at 6:00pm but the rummage sale will continue into Saturday beginning at 8:00 am and ending at 2:00 pm.
Social distancing and mask wearing wearing are being practiced, the humane society says.
MORE NEWS: Here are the states where you can expect to live the longest and shortest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.