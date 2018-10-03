SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sometimes there are moments when we feel lost, but when Donna Tracy gets in her SUV she finds purpose.
"It drives attention. People want to know the story behind the face," Tracy said.
The yellow "M" in the upper corner of her windshield is like her personal GPS silently giving her direction and telling her to keep going.
"I love to talk about my son," Tracy said.
When she drives around Spartanburg, she wants you to see it too. It's a picture of her son and the yellow "M" for Markeith Tracy.
"We're just hoping that someone is going to ask us who is that? What happened?" she asked.
Tracy will tell you things seemed good just cruising through life until a Facebook message woke her up in the middle of the night.
"It was a message from a girl and she just said Ms. Donna can you call my sister it's an emergency. It's about your son," Tracy said.
The next call shifted her into her into high gear as she raced to a hospital.
"They told me that he had been shot and that he wasn't breathing," Tracy said."Two doctors came in, a chaplain, and two police officers and a coroner."
Investigators told her someone shot and killed Markeith on Carlisle Street in Spartanburg.
"After that its almost like a blur to me," Tracy said.
That happened nearly three years ago, the date October 6, 2015, but she lives with it every day.
"Every day we open our eyes and he's the first thing I think about and he's the last thing I think about before I go to bed," Tracy said.
There are no arrests in the case and Spartanburg Police say they need new leads.
"This is higher than any street code, you know. They took a life off of this Earth and nobody has a right to do that," Tracy said.
Tracy calls her son a precious should and her love for him drives her to get justice.
