SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Judicial Center is now requiring temperature and face masks to all those who enter, according to a press release.
This will start on June 29, 2020.
Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or those who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed to enter the building.
Officials are asking that you brings your own face mask, as they have a limited supply for employees.
