SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, a KFC in Spartanburg is holding a benefit to help the family of Brooklyn Foster rebuild and recover.
Brooklyn Foster was the 19-month-old who died in a fire at a home along Lapear Drive on Feb. 23.
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the North Spartanburg Fire District respo…
The KFC, located on W.O. Ezell Boulevard, is holding the benefit until 9 p.m.
The restaurant said clothing and basic necessity donations will also be accepted.
More news: Troopers: Chase ends as suspect vehicle overturns multiple times, crashing into building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.