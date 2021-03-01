SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, a KFC in Spartanburg is holding a benefit to help the family of Brooklyn Foster rebuild and recover.

Brooklyn Foster was the 19-month-old who died in a fire at a home along Lapear Drive on Feb. 23.

The KFC, located on W.O. Ezell Boulevard, is holding the benefit until 9 p.m.

The restaurant said clothing and basic necessity donations will also be accepted.

More news: Troopers: Chase ends as suspect vehicle overturns multiple times, crashing into building