Spartanburg kids and parents celebrate Earth Day, Clemson professor talks sustainability
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today is Earth Day. It’s an annual event to show support for environmental protection.
All around the Upstate, young and old spent the day celebrating in their own ways from Clemson professors to the tiny tots.
Spartanburg Parks gave out free flow pots for kids. Little Alejandro Vadillo picked up one and shared why Earth Day important.
"Without the food the plants do, we wouldn't be alive,” Vadillo said.
And I’m the professional end, Dustin Albright with Clemson’s Architecture Department is working with a team on a sustainability project.
"Studies have shown that buildings are responsible for close to 48 percent of our annual energy consumption in the United States,” Albright said.
Whether you’re planting or spearheading a project, every bit counts. Marne Catolico wants her kids to learn that lesson early. She picked up three flowerpots for her kids.
"We can only fix it if we work with the next generation. We've got to be leaders by example,” Catolico said.
Joyce Ferguson works with kids. She sees firsthand how it can make a difference. She also grabbed some glow pots for her children.
"Why not at home? Talk about how they can help make the Earth a better place to live,” Ferguson said.
Clemsons architecture department is putting the work in motions. They’re working to make sure builders are utilizing wood for a sustainable construction process.
"Wood and timber resources are some of the most sustainable resources, natural resources that we have,” Albright said, “As long as those resources are harvested and grown responsibly and re-planted.”
And Albright hopes, with small strides, his daughter will also grow up making better choices for the environment.
"She's going to grow up in w world that I'm tasked with protecting, like we're all tasked with protecting,” Albright said.
Albright says projects are already building with the materials now in the Carolinas and Georgia. He says if you want t get involved, learn everything you can about sustainable forestry.
Spartanburg Water also partnered with local groups to plant hundreds of trees at Blalock Park.
