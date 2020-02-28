Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman in Spartanburg says her bad mood turned around when she won $250,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Jennifer Flannery was on her way to work when she stopped at the Speedway on East Main Street in Spartanburg and bought a Queen of Hearts scratch ticket.
According to Flannery she was at work when she scratched the ticket and realized she had won.
"I was shaking and hyperventilating," Flannery said. Flannery told her boss she had to leave.
With the prize money, Flannery says she plans on adopting her grandchildren adding, "Then we're going to take our first family vacation."
Four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Queen of Hearts game, at odds of 1 in 936,000.
