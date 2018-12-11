Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to Southern Pine Apartments on Monday evening after receiving a call in reference to domestic violence.
When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who told them her boyfriend, identified as Benjamin Alexander Henderson, informed her he was leaving, began to argue with her over his belongings.
According to deputies, the victim told them that Henderson placed his hands around her neck and began to choke her. The deputy's report states when she got away from Henderson, she called 911 at which time she alleges he punched her in the mouth and took the phone from her.
The deputy's report said the victims children were on the couch and witnessed the assault when it happened.
Deputies say Henderson, who waited until they arrived on scene to get his belongings back, told them that the victim scratched his neck and was on top of him.
After speaking with the children, and observing injuries related to both parties, deputies placed Henderson under arrest and charged him with domestic violence second degree.
Henderson was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
