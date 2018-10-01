Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Neal Reed Sisk on Sunday for multiple charges including attempted murder.
Deputies say the attack occurred at his residence Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. where he threatened his wife with a knife, and then stabbed her brother when he came to his sister's aid.
Reports show that when deputies arrived, they were lead into the home by Sisk's wife where they found her brother laying on the floor.
The victim told deputies that his sister and Sisk had been arguing throughout the day when he heard her scream from the back yard. The victim said when he went to his sisters aid, Sisk and he exchanged words, ending when Sisk stabbed him.
Sisk fled the scene after the attack, but deputies say a K-9 unit tracked him to a small shed where they found him hidden behind some cinder blocks.
The deputies say they also found a pocket knife which had been thrown into the hole of the cinder blocks and what appeared to be fresh blood around the knife.
Sisk was taken into custody without further incident and charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Domestic Violence - First Degree
- Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Sisk is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Deputies stayed with the victim until the fire department arrived and began rendering aid.
The victim was transported and released from the hospital.
