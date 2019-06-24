SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man who was walking home on June 13th, deputies say.
Deputies were dispatched to the assault and discovered the victim being placed in the back of the ambulance.
Deputies spoke to the victim, who told them what happened.
The victim said he was approached by five males and began asking him questions in front of Northside Apartments. The victim said the men asked him where the weed was, and where they could find it. The victim told them he did not know.
The victim then began to walk away from the group, and one male followed him on a bike.
Once the victim got to the railroad tracks, he was stabbed in the side of the neck. Fortunately missing any major arteries, doctors later said.
The victim then began to run home, and then called police.
The suspect was identified as Tyheim Rogers, and he is now in custody of Spartanburg County.
