SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Vermont arrested a Spartanburg man wanted for an attempted homicide on Sunday, according to a release.
According to Vermont State Police, the suspect was wanted for extradition for the attempted homicide that took place in Spartanburg. Police say that they saw the suspect driving in a 1998 Ford Expedition and conducted a traffic stop in the Burlington area.
The suspect, Philip Katon, was then taken in to custody without incident, according to officers.
Katon has additionally been charged with fugitive from justice and is in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Vermont, according to police.
Officers confirmed that Katon's court hearing is on Tuesday.
