SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A Spartanburg man, wanted by deputies in connection to a shooting in December 2019, was booked into the detention center Wednesday.
Deputies say that Jabree Malik Smith was reportedly involved in a shooting along Bryant Street on December 4, 2019. They were able to identify Smith as a suspect after connecting him to a vehicle that was observed at the scene of the crime.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook that Smith was wanted in on January 8, 2020.
Now that he has been taken into custody, he's being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
