SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 26-year-old Spartanburg man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in February 2018.
According to a press release from Solicitor Barry Barnette, Andrew Ryan Murphy was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Murphy was seen on a home security camera on El Camino Real approaching 25-year-old Deashawn Shahree Brown from behind. Deputies said Murphy raised a gun to Brown's head, and fired from close range.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.
Brown was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Deputies said the motive for the deadly shooting appeared to be "anger over the victim being his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend."
Barnette elaborated more on the situation - saying an investigation found Murphy had directed threats toward Brown via social media messages with his ex-girlfriend prior to the shooting.
Murphy pleaded guilty to both of his charges, and was sentenced 50 years in prison.
Prior to the shooting, he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance, criminal domestic violence, and third-degree assault and battery.
