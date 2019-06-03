SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 26-year-old Spartanburg man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in February 2018.

According to a press release from Solicitor Barry Barnette, Andrew Ryan Murphy was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Murphy was seen on a home security camera on El Camino Real approaching 25-year-old Deashawn Shahree Brown from behind. Deputies said Murphy raised a gun to Brown's head, and fired from close range.

+2 Deputies: Man charged with murder in shooting death of ex's new boyfriend The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Brown was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Deputies said the motive for the deadly shooting appeared to be "anger over the victim being his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend."

Barnette elaborated more on the situation - saying an investigation found Murphy had directed threats toward Brown via social media messages with his ex-girlfriend prior to the shooting.

Murphy pleaded guilty to both of his charges, and was sentenced 50 years in prison.

Prior to the shooting, he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance, criminal domestic violence, and third-degree assault and battery.

MORE NEWS:

Deputies arrest registered sex offender during their charity softball game at a Henderson County park