SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Affarah Sanders says she never wants to feel this way again.
"It's like someone just took my heart," she told FOX Carolina. "And filled it with hurt and anger. And i don't know what to say or do."
Her brother, 34-year-old Jackie Israel Sanders, died in the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center after a traffic stop in Forest City on January 24th.
"All I know is that he's gone. I'll never see him again, never hear his voice again, I'll never talk to him again. And I don't have no answers as to why."
Sanders says her family was never informed by deputies as to why her brother was pulled over in the first place.
In a statement, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says after the traffic stop, a short foot pursuit resulted in Jackie being taken into custody and brought to the detention center.
"My brother was pulled over. And the next thing I know, he's gone," said his sister. "We know nothing. And after seeing him, I know something was done. I just don't know what--or how."
Affarah and her mother believe there's more to the story. They don't know how he died either.
"He's never shown any health issues," she said.
His mother says he even called her that day.
"I feel it in my heart that there's some things they're not telling us," Carla Sanders said, visibly shaken.
Rutherford County Deputies have not commented further since the incident.
The family also claims they weren't allowed to identify the body, and that even though Jackie died a short while after the traffic stop on the 24th, they didn't see him until the 29th--after he was sent away for an autopsy.
"Unanswered marks and scrapes....and lots of bruises all over his body," said Affarah when asked what lead her to believe something more happened than what deputies let on.
"I wanna see some cameras. I need proof," she demanded.
Affarah says Jackie--or "JI," as he's known--leaves behind 3 young children. She says although they're stunned, they have to stay strong for them.
"That's all we can do; is be there for the kids," she said.
"We're asking for justice," she added. "We need some type of justice to see what happened to my brother."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.