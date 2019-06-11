SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A man from Spartanburg is receiving a forty year prison sentence today for fatally shooting another man during an armed robbery, the solicitor released to media.
David L. Hines, 31, pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The court found that David Hines shot William “BJ” Rice, 25, to death at a Sunny Street home on December 7, 2005.
Evidence found that Rice was fully dressed but his pockets were turned inside out. His shoes were missing along with a gold grill for his front teeth.
Spartanburg Police discovered Hines as a suspect following in investigation.
David Hines was reportedly seen in the area flashing money and giving away crack cocaine the night before Rice’s body was found.
Sheriff’s deputies stopped David Hines’ car on Dec. 16, 2005 in reference to a robbery investigation. Hines had 3 pistols in his possession.
One of the guns was later determined to be the murder weapon.
David Hines claimed others were involved, but did not give any details, the court found.
David Hines’ prior criminal record included convictions for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, carjacking, kidnapping, possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, third-degree burglary and sex offender registry violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.