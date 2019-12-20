Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jenis James Grindstaff had a final wish. He wanted to be baptized. With the help of Spartanburg Regional Hospice, transportation services, facilities professionals all working together, he got his wish.
In September, Grindstaff met with Chaplain Terrell Jones and communicated his wish saying he not only wanted to be baptized, but that he wanted full immersion. "I don't want sprinkles," Jones said Grindstaff told her.
The request posed a unique dilemma. Because of Grindstaff's medical issues, he couldn't be lowered into a traditional baptismal pool and his tub at home was no good because the hospital said he wouldn't be able to get in and out.
The answer? A 60 gallon tub at Spartanburg Regional Hospice. The special tub is designed to open with a door and allow a patient to walk in and sit down then fill up.
With the location set for the baptism, and after the tub was checked to make sure it was operational by facilities crews, the next question was how to get Grindstaff to the hospice home.
Spartanburg Regional said Nocholas Hagood in transportation got the call.
According to Hagood, orders to pick up Grindstaff came through on a computer with the note, 'baptism'.
Hagood said,"When we read 'baptism' we said,'Whoa. We rarely see that.'"
The transport team arrived at Grindstaff's home, placed him on a stretcher and brought him to Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
On Hand for the occasion was Grindstaff's son Craig, and his daughter-in-law Pam, who Grindstaff lives with. His other son Jim brought his family down from Ohio to be part of the ceremony including his wife, and their two kids, Lexie and Joshua.
Grindstaff's son Jim says his father was born to religious parents, but never seemed very religious himself, "He's always read the Bible, but he had never been baptized," Jim said, "He wanted to show he believed more than anything else."
With his family, care team, and chaplains surrounding him, Grindstaff got his wish.
Chaplain Terrell Jones bowed her head to pray saying, “My beloved son, Jenis James Grindstaff, I now at this time baptize you in the name of the Father, Son and of the Holy Ghost, and in Jesus’ name.”
Grindstaff leans forward as a second chaplain pours water over his head.
“In the name of the Father, Son and of the Holy Ghost, and in Jesus’ name,” Jones said. “Amen. Come on and let’s celebrate, family. Hallelujah.”
Following the baptism, Grindstaff's family said the care staff took amazing care of him. They oiled his skin, washed his hair and massaged his feet.
Following the departure of Grindstaff and his family, nurse Tameka Irvin recounted how much the experience mattered to everyone involved saying, "Seeing that smile on his face fills my heart with joy."
Quotes and information for this article provided by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. A full story can be found here.
More news: Solicitor: Man sentenced to 22 years in prison after shooting Maudlin victim and permanently paralyzing her, fleeing the country for 20 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.