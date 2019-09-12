SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office has identified a man they say was killed in an overnight shooting in the city of Spartanburg.
Maj. Art Littlejohn, public information officer for the Spartanburg Police Department, confirmed to FOX Carolina at 11:18 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting on North Dean Street and Woodward Street.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim slumped over in the drivers seat of a Dodge pick-up truck suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Thursday morning, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the victim was 37-year-old London Latrell Fuller of Marion Avenue in Spartanburg.
According to police, officers are still actively searching for the suspects.
One suspect is described as having a heavy build, wearing a t-shirt and black shorts. The second had a slim build wearing a t-shirt and jogging pants.
Police say the suspects left the area in a cream color Dodge Charger with a black racing stripe going down the center from the front to the rear bumper. Police say the suspects vehicle has factory wheels with dark tint on the windows.
Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
