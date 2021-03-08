SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the solicitor's office said a man from Spartanburg has received a 17-year prison sentence breaking into a home in 2020.
According to the solicitor's office, on April 7, 2020, a security camera at a home on South Highpoint Road caught 29-year-old Marlon D. Williams breaking in an stealing two televisions and jewelry before fleeing the home. He was arrested the next day.
On March 8, 2021, officials say Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and two counts of petty larceny. Circuit Judge Grace Knie issued a 17-year prison sentence on the burglary charge and concurrent 10-year prison sentences on the petty larceny charges.
The solicitor's office says Williams criminal record prior to this arrest included convictions for second-degree burglary and petty larceny.
