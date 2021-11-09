SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg man was given a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for leaving his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car while he left the car to avoid a police pursuit in 2019, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of oxycodone and possession of Xanax, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Norman’s daughter, Xena Norman, died April 12, 2019 because of acute carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop Norman on Highway 14 near Johns Road for speeding. Norman the drove over the median of Highway 14 and went northbound on Interstate 85.
Flames and heavy smoke spewed from the car before troopers forced Norman to the right lane of the road near mile marker 60. Norman then jumped from the burning car and left his daughter in her car seat.
Norman ran into a nearby wooded area and was arrested hours later during a traffic stop near USC Upstate.
Norman said he did leave the child in the car after he was arrested, but said he thought law enforcement would rescue the child.
During the pursuit, a trooper watched Norman toss a backpack out of the moving car that had an assortment of illegal drugs. Deputies found the backpack and took it for processing.
Norman will serve 85-percent of Circuit Judge Derham Cole’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
