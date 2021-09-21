SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he led deputies on a chase and crashed in to one of them during an incident in September of 2020, according to a release from the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
According to the release, James Tavis Summey, 44, plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest on Monday.
During the incident, the solicitor says Summey was spotted by deputies driving a Toyota Camry that had been reported as stolen. When deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, Summey sped up and eventually began leading deputies on a chase, according to the release.
The solicitor says that during the chase, Summey crashed head first in to a deputy's patrol car.
According to the release, Summey also plead guilty on unrelated charges of failure to stop for a blue light, second degree burglary, receiving stolen goods, malicious injury to real property, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen pistol, breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of grant larceny.
Summey's sentence is the maximum allowed under state law, according to the solicitor.
The solicitor confirmed that Summey will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release.
MORE NEWS: OCSO: Deputies locate the missing 14-year-old from Westminster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.