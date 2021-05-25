SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a night club shooting in 2018 that left one person dead and injured two others, according to a release from the office of 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.
24-year-old Daniel S. Means pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred in November of 2018 at Gravy's Grill where Means is accused of shooting 25-year-old Damien Michael Young to death, according to the release.
The release from the solicitor says that Means fled the crime scene after the incident and he was arrested by Spartanburg police 18 days after the shooting.
The solicitor's office says that evidence collected during the investigation revealed that Means and Young knew each other prior to the incident. Means will serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release, according to the release.
