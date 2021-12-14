SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to prison time after a shootout with three Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Jurrell K. Thompson, 36, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, eight drug offenses that include cocaine and marijuana charges and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the Office.
The charges and guilty plea come after deputies tried to stop a car Thompson as riding in July 18, 2018. Thompson was also wanted at the time.
Jodi Stapleton was driving the car at the time and didn’t stop, which led to the chase while Thompson shot at deputies out of the sunroof of the car. Thompson then jumped out of the car on Mount Pleasant Road and continued to shoot at deputies.
Deputies arrested Thompson at a nearby home and an AK-47 style rifle was found along the route of the chase.
Deputies began investigating Thompson in May of 2017 because of drug and weapon offenses.
On one occasion, deputies used a search warrant at the home Thompson shared with Stapleton. Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, three sets of digital scales and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Thompson also had his newborn infant in the home with him.
Thompson’s prior criminal record included possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of federal probation.
Circuit Judge Grace Knie issued a 30-year prison sentence on the attempted murder cases and a consecutive 10-year prison sentence on the drug offenses.
Stapleton, 38, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to accessory to attempted murder, traffic offenses and drug offenses in 2019 and received a 22-year prison sentence.
Thompson and Stapleton will serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
