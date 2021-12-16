SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg man has been sentenced to prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2019, according to Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Charvix L. Wright, 40, was sentenced to 33 years in prison, according to Barnette.
Charvix L. Wright, 40, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime at the end of a three-day trial. Wright pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence before the trial.
Circuit Judge Derham Cole gave out a 30-year sentence on the voluntary manslaughter charge, a concurrent five-year sentence on the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge and a consecutive three-year prison sentence for the possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence charge.
Wright shot Quanisha D. “Quuenie” Fernanders, 23, to death on Aug. 3, 2019, according to Barnette.
Wright called 911 and admitted to shooting his girlfriend in self-defense at their Baltimore Street home. When Spartanburg Police got to the home, they found Fernanders in a bedroom with a fatal head wound.
Wright told police the couple was arguing when Fernanders lunged at home with a kitchen knife before he shot her with a handgun by accident in self-defense.
The knife was found on Fernanders’ body, but it was in an awkward position, according to Barnette. Fernanders had blood on her body but the knife had no blood on it at all.
However, testimony from law enforcement, witness testimony and forensic evidence shown and heard from the trial disproved Wright’s story, according to Barnette.
Wright’s prior criminal record included convictions for third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and drug offenses. He was prohibited by state and federal law from having a weapon.
