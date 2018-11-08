SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Less than a month after a Roebuck man was convicted for his role in the 2017 killing of an Upstate KFC manager, a Spartanburg man now faces 50 years behind bars for pulling the trigger.

Deadrian Depaul Garcia, 20, was sentenced on Thursday for murder, eight counts of armed robbery, eight counts of kidnapping, seven counts of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, first degree burglary, and possession of a stolen gun.

Solicitor Barry Barnette recounts the events of March 31, 2017: Garcia shot 31-year-old Anthony Duane Tiffany of Union three times during the robbery of the restaurant on Cedar Springs Road. Garcia tried to open the safe holding money, but when it wouldn't opened kicked the dying manager. 20-year-old Jyquez Freeman, or Roebuck, was his accomplice and robbed Tiffany. The pair also held four KFC employees at gunpoint.

Surveillance video from the store identified Garcia and Freeman. After the shooting, a resident nearby found a revolver and a mask wrapped in a black jacket outside of his home. The items matched the video, and DNA samples lead investigators to Freeman.

Garcia was arrested on April 7 of that year at the home where he and Freeman lived. Garcia went without a resisting, but Freeman ran from the scene. When police arrested Garcia, they found the murder weapon, latex gloves, and a substantial amount of cash.

Freeman was found guilty of murder and other charges in his trial. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with no parole and no early release.

Garcia's other convictions include the armed robberies of restaurants and other convenience stores, including a Waffle House, Spinx, Domino's Pizza, and Circle K.

“Deadrian Garcia and Jyquez Freeman are two of the most dangerous criminals I have prosecuted in my career,” Solicitor Barnette said. “I’m thankful they will both be behind bars for a very long time.”

Barnette says Garcia, like Freeman, will serve every day of his sentence.

