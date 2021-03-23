Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
On August 8, 2019, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were searching for Jerrod Dupree Lyman, Jr. on outstanding warrants. Upon exiting a home, Lyman fled into the woods carrying a backpack. Lyman dropped the bag before continuing to flee and eventually being taken into custody. Inside the bag, deputies found two loaded 9mm pistols and a quantity of methamphetamine.
Prior convictions for domestic violence and multiple drug offenses barred Lyman from possession firearms and ammunition.
Based on Lyman's prior record, a U.S. District Court judge imposed a sentence of 180 months in federal prison to be followed by 60 months of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
