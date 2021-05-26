COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart sentenced 32-year-old Wendell Wilkins of Spartanburg to 66 months in federal prison after he plead guilty to money laundering in connection to his role in a scheme to defraud and extort members of the military, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The release says that the scheme was operated out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. DeHart says that Wilkins is accused of using smartphones smuggled into prison to join internet dating sites, pose as a young woman to communicate with military members.
The release goes on to say that while posing as a female on these sites, Wilkins sent nude photographs of women to military members and also solicited nude photos and other personal information of the military members he communicated with.
Wilkins, along with others involved in the scheme, posed as the father of the fictional woman, claiming that she was underage and that the military members were in possession of child pornography, according to DeHart. The release says that Wilkins threatened to have those military members honorably discharged or arrested unless they paid money.
As a result of this scheme, DeHart says that Wilkins received at least $74,000 in extorted funds between February 2016 and January 2018. Investigators traced the funds to at least 25 military members, according to the release.
The U.S. Attorney says that over 300 military members were victims of the scheme, leading to loss of over $350,000 as well as multiple suicides.
According to the release, Wilkins will serve his federal prison sentence after he completes his 12 year sentence in state prison. Wilkins is also to serve 36 months of supervised release, according to DeHart.
While DeHart prosecuted the case, his office says that it was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Agency, Defense Criminal Investigative Service, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, United States Marshal Service, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
DeHart says that inmates having access to phones in prison causes them to commit further crimes.
"Mr. Wilkins knowingly used deceit and trickery to prey on those who serve our nation. It’s unconscionable to think that the defendant perpetuated this years-long financial scam against servicemembers while already in prison for other criminal activity."
Not too shabby of a plan. Should of stopped while you were ahead though.
