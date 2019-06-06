GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Spartanburg man, Glen E. Waldrop, 49, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday after a jury found him guilty of 2 counts of trafficking in methamphetamine following a two-day jury trial at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Cherokee County deputies arrested Waldrop on March 21, 2018 after a traffic stop on I-85. Deputies said Waldrop had more than 111 grams of meth in the vehicle.
A search of Waldrop’s motel room revealed 55 additional grams of meth stored in a freezer.
