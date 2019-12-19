Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, a Spartanburg man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in court to two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the solicitor's office, 32-year-old Andrew J Dixon was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year prison sentences.
Prosecutors say back in August of 2018, a relative of the 8-year-old victim reported the crimes to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The solicitor's office said Dixon admitted abusing the child in a recorded conversation with a family member of the victim. Dixon abused the child on multiple occasions over a 2-year period.
The victim described the incidents in detail during a forensic exam at the Children's Advocacy Center.
When Dixon is released from prison, he will be fitted with a GPS monitor and have his name added to the sex offender registry.
