The U.S. Attorney's office announced Friday that a Spartanburg man will spend the next 17 years behind bars for drug trafficking.
A press release said that Tory Ray Watkins, 40, of Spartanburg was sentenced for drug trafficking that resulted in death.
The release said that Spartanburg police officers saw Watkins driving a van on September 24, 2016. Officers said they were able to confirm Watkins had a suspended license, and conducted a traffic stop.
He was detained and officers said they found a small baggie of fentanyl on his person.
In May of 2017, the release said that investigators with Spartanburg police met with an informant to discuss the purchase of a substance known as "pink" from Watkins.
Police said after the transaction, they were able to trace Ketamine, Tramadol and Fentanyl in the substance.
Officers said they repeated the process with an informant in June of 2017, this time for the purchase of a type of heroin from Watkins known as "chewy."
On June 29, 2017 Spartanburg deputies said they responded to a call of an unconscious individual in a roadway. The person later died as a result of a heroin overdose.
Deputies said the boyfriend of the individual knew the heroin came from Watkins.
Judge Timothy Cain sentenced Watkins to 17 years in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.
