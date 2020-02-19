SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A man the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said was wanted after escaping back in December is now in custody, and facing several charges.
The agency posted a photo of Rykim Keante Meredith on December 19, 2019 saying he had escaped.
According to records on the Spartanburg County Detention Center's website, Meredith was on Wednesday, February 19.
He is facing the following charges:
- Resisting arrest
- Home detention violation
- Escape
- Received stolen goods valued at less than $2,000
- False information to police
There was also an unspecified general sessions court bench warrant.
