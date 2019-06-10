SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Barry Barnette said a Spartanburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday after he admitted to shooting and killing another man in a nightclub parking lot.
Marcus L. Fernanders, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Fernanders shot Tyrone L. Brown, 36, of Spartanburg, to death in the early morning hours of June 3, 2018 in the parking lot of Club No Limits on Hayne Street, Barnette said.
Deputies discovered that Fernanders confronted Brown in the parking lot and both men shoved one another before they went separate directions. However, Fernanders soon confronted Brown again after arming himself with a gun and a shootout ensued.
Fernanders ended up walking way with a gunshot to the face and went to the hospital.
Brown was found under a parked car.
Investigators learned the initial dispute stemmed from one man sitting on the other’s car.
MORE NEWS - Grandmother of SC father who killed 5 kids asks jury to spare his life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.