SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man scratched off a cool $250,000 lottery prize, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Shawn Cody told officials he was calling his own play-by-play when he uncovered the prize.
“I’ve got zeros,” he announced. “I know what that means.”
He thought that meant he was about to win $1,000.
“Wait, I’ve got more zeros,” he called out. “We’ve got something good here.”
Then, when he stared down at the $250,000 winning ticket in his hand, he concluded with “It’s good!”
Officials said four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 In the Green game, at odds of 1 in 780,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.