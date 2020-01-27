SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg man who cashed in a $25,000 a year for LIFE lottery win said the extra income is putting him one step closer to retirement, according to the SC Education Lottery.
“It’s not enough to walk away from work now,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But, I’m debt free.”
The winner quick picked his Lucky for Life numbers at the S & J Mart on the Asheville Hwy. in Boiling Springs. The $2 ticket matched the first five numbers drawn 7, 16, 30, 32, and 39 but missed the Lucky Ball number “17” in the Monday, January 13 drawing.
The winner chose the one-time cash payment of $390,000 over the $25,000 a year for LIFE prize.
“I’ve played the game for years,” he said. “And I plan to keep playing.”
The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
