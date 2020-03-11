SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Methodist College has announced they will be moving to online classes for a short time in response to the rise of the coronavirus, but will resume in-person courses in April.
According to SMC, Spring Break is extended until March 20 and all residence halls are closed to all students, except for those with prior permission to remain. Spring Break will thus last from March 16 until March 20.
Online instruction is set to begin March 23 and will last until April 3. Residence halls will re-open on Sunday, April 5, and in-person classes will begin again on Monday, April 6.
SMC's administrative offices will be open and operating on a normal schedule until further notice.
So far, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, among SMC faculty, or staff.
