SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Methodist College said Friday all students will finish the semester online.
Below is the full statement from the school:
SMC courses will be delivered online for the remainder of the semester, through May 6, 2020.
On March 11, Cochran announced the college would extend its March 9-13 spring break for an additional week to allow faculty time to prepare courses to be taught online. The move to online instruction was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 23, and to last through Friday, April 3.
SMC’s Commencement Exercises, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, are postponed. College administrators will determine in a few weeks if the event can be safely held later in the spring or summer.
All other college events are cancelled through the end of the semester, including athletic events.
So far, there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, among SMC faculty, or staff.
On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that all public colleges and universities finish their semesters via online instruction.
